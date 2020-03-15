Sudan inflation hit 71.36% in February on food, drink price rises

KHARTOUM, March 15 (Reuters) - Sudan’s annual inflation rate hit 71.36% in February, up from 64.3% in January, due to rising food and drink prices, the state statistics agency said on Sunday.

Sudan’s economy was hit hard when the south of the country seceded in 2011, costing it three-quarters of its oil output, a crucial source of foreign currency.

Inflation has soared in recent years, driven by food, beverages and a black market for U.S. dollars.

Shortages of bread and fuel, both subsidized by the government, coupled with hefty price rises sparked protests that led to the ouster of then President Omar al-Bashir in April.

