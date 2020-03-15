World Markets

Sudan inflation hit 71.36% in February on food, drink price rises

Contributor
Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
Published

Sudan’s annual inflation rate hit 71.36% in February, up from 64.3% in January, due to rising food and drink prices, the state statistics agency said on Sunday.

KHARTOUM, March 15 (Reuters) - Sudan’s annual inflation rate hit 71.36% in February, up from 64.3% in January, due to rising food and drink prices, the state statistics agency said on Sunday.

Sudan’s economy was hit hard when the south of the country seceded in 2011, costing it three-quarters of its oil output, a crucial source of foreign currency.

Inflation has soared in recent years, driven by food, beverages and a black market for U.S. dollars.

Shortages of bread and fuel, both subsidized by the government, coupled with hefty price rises sparked protests that led to the ouster of then President Omar al-Bashir in April.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((amina.ismail@thomsonreuters.com; +20 2 2394 8114;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

4 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular