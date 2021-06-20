World Markets

Sudan has wheat and flour reserves to last till April- cabinet

Khalid Abdelaziz Reuters
Sudan has sufficient strategic stocks of wheat and flour to last until April 2022, the cabinet said on Sunday.

Sudan's economy is in crisis and it has suffered frequent shortages of basic goods including subsidised bread.

The government has struggled to purchase wheat and flour from commercial importers, and is receiving some shipments of wheat in aid from the United States and through the United Nations' World Food Programme.

Rapid inflation has meant food prices have stayed high even after the local harvest.

