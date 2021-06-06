Sudan expecting delivery of 48,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat

Corrects numbers in second paragraph

KHARTOUM, June 6 (Reuters) - Sudan is due to receive a first shipment of 48,000 tonnes of wheat provided as aid by the United States on Tuesday, out of a total of 300,000 tonnes, state news agency SUNA said.

Officials said the wheat would be in addition to 400,000 tonnes already harvested locally and a further 300,000 tonnes expected from Sudan.

Sudanese authorities have previously said that the United States will supply Sudan with 300,000 tonnes of wheat this year, rising to 420,000 tonnes annually from 2022-2024, after removing Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism list.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.