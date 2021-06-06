Commodities

Sudan expecting delivery of 48,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat

KHARTOUM, June 6 (Reuters) - Sudan is due to receive a first shipment of 48,000 tonnes of wheat provided as aid by the United States on Tuesday, out of a total of 300,000 tonnes, state news agency SUNA said.

Officials said the wheat would be in addition to 400,000 tonnes already harvested locally and a further 300,000 tonnes expected from Sudan.

Sudanese authorities have previously said that the United States will supply Sudan with 300,000 tonnes of wheat this year, rising to 420,000 tonnes annually from 2022-2024, after removing Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism list.

