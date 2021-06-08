World Markets

Sudan ends gasoline and diesel subsidies with new at-cost prices

Contributor
Nayera Abdallah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Sudan fully lifted subsidies on gasoline and diesel on Tuesday, according to a statement from the finance ministry that said previous prices would be canceled and new prices set that it said were in line with import costs.

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Sudan fully lifted subsidies on gasoline and diesel on Tuesday, according to a statement from the finance ministry that said previous prices would be canceled and new prices set that it said were in line with import costs.

The price of gasoline went up from 150 Sudanese pounds ($0.35) per litre to 290 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 285 pounds per litre from 125.

($1 = 425.9822 Sudanese pounds)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Chris Reese)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular