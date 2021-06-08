Sudan ends gasoline and diesel subsidies with new at-cost prices

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Sudan fully lifted subsidies on gasoline and diesel on Tuesday, according to a statement from the finance ministry that said previous prices would be canceled and new prices set that it said were in line with import costs.

The price of gasoline went up from 150 Sudanese pounds ($0.35) per litre to 290 pounds, while the price of diesel went up to 285 pounds per litre from 125.

($1 = 425.9822 Sudanese pounds)

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Chris Reese)

((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.