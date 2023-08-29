News & Insights

Sudan army chief Burhan arrives in Egypt on first trip since conflict

August 29, 2023 — 04:40 am EDT

Written by Khalid Abdelaziz for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Sudan's army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, arrived in the Egyptian coastal town of El Alameinon Tuesday to meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, according to a military statement.

It was the first time Burhan had left Sudan since the start of the conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on April 15.

Egypt offered to mediate between Sudan's warring factions, in a series of international efforts to prevent a prolonged civil war and the deepening of a humanitarian crisis.

In a speech to soldiers on Monday, Burhan dashed hopes of talks, denouncing the rival RSF as "traitors" and promising a decisive victory.

