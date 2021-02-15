Sudan annual inflation climbs above 300% to highest rate in decades

KHARTOUM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Inflation in Sudan accelerated to an annual rate of 304% in January from 269% in December, hitting the highest level in decades amid rising fuel prices and a tumbling local currency.

Sudan has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, while its currency has been falling in foreign exchange markets, making imports more expensive and driving inflation up further.

On Monday traders were selling 350 Sudanese pounds to the U.S. dollar on the black market, compared with the official rate of 55.

Rural inflation accelerated to 324% in January from 288% in December.

