Sudan agrees for first time to receive aid via Chad and South Sudan

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Sudan has agreed for the first time to take delivery of humanitarian aid via Chad and South Sudan, according to a government statement issued on Wednesday.

The Sudanese government will specify routes and airports in different regions to receive deliveries of aid, the statement added.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

