Sucro Limited Unveils Board Changes and New Employee Stock Plan

Sucro Limited, a North American sugar refiner, has announced board changes including welcoming new director William Billings and the departure of Mrs. Francoise Duboc and Mr. Tony Cina. Additionally, Sucro’s shareholders approved an employee stock purchase plan offering a 15% discount on shares, aiming to enhance employee ownership and investment in the company.

