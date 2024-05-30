News & Insights

Stocks

Sucro Limited Unveils Board Changes and New Employee Stock Plan

May 30, 2024 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sucro Limited (TSE:SUG) has released an update.

Sucro Limited, a North American sugar refiner, has announced board changes including welcoming new director William Billings and the departure of Mrs. Francoise Duboc and Mr. Tony Cina. Additionally, Sucro’s shareholders approved an employee stock purchase plan offering a 15% discount on shares, aiming to enhance employee ownership and investment in the company.

For further insights into TSE:SUG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.