Sucro Limited Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Sucro Limited (SUGR.V) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $5.36 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $12.01 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $149.19 million from $155.74 million last year.

Sucro Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.36 Mln. vs. $12.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $149.19 Mln vs. $155.74 Mln last year.

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