Sucro Limited Hits Record Highs in Q1 2024

Sucro Limited has reported outstanding first-quarter results for 2024, setting new records in sugar deliveries, revenue, and net income, with a notable 72% surge in net profits compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a record adjusted gross profit for its refinery segment and successfully completed significant debt financing for a new Ontario refinery, reflecting robust financial health and operational growth.

