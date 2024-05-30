News & Insights

Sucro Limited Hits Record Highs in Q1 2024

May 30, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Sucro Limited (TSE:SUG) has released an update.

Sucro Limited has reported outstanding first-quarter results for 2024, setting new records in sugar deliveries, revenue, and net income, with a notable 72% surge in net profits compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a record adjusted gross profit for its refinery segment and successfully completed significant debt financing for a new Ontario refinery, reflecting robust financial health and operational growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
