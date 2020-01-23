Successor to slain Iran general faces same fate if he kills Americans - U.S. envoy

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

The U.S. special representative for Iran said the successor to Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike, would suffer the same fate if he followed a similar path of killing Americans, Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported.

