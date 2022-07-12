'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' lead nominations for TV's Emmy awards

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, July 12 (Reuters) - HBO <WBD.N> drama "Succession," the story of a conniving media mogul and his family, topped the list of Emmy nominees announced on Tuesday with 25 nods including one for best drama series.

Rivals for best drama include Netflix Inc's NFLX.O Korean series "Squid Game," the first non-English language show to be nominated for an Emmy. Netflix's sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" and HBO's "Euphoria," about high school students navigating the world, also were nominated.

"Ted Lasso" from Apple TV+ AAPL.O nabbed 20 nominations and will defend its title as last year's best comedy. It will face off against "Hacks," "Only Murders in the Building" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," among others.

Winners of the Emmys, the highest honors in television, will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 12.

Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said the group received a record number of submissions this year, a sign that production was thriving after extended shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBO and HBO Max received 140 nominations overall. Netflix scored 105 nods.

Fourteen of the nominations for "Succession" came in acting categories. Brian Cox, who stars as patriarch Logan Roy, will compete for best actor against Jeremy Strong, who plays his troubled son Kendall.

"Ted Lasso" co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis was nominated for best comedy actor alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short for Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building."

