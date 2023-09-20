Succession planning: no cakewalk

Think recruiting for succession planning is a piece of proverbial cake? Well, ha!

That’s because, to the contrary, errors can be common, according to linkedin.com. So, how do you increase your chances of sidestepping them in the recruiting process aimed at such planning?

A few tips:

Assess your current and future needs

Develop a talent pool and a succession plan

Use objective and consistent methods

Involve multiple stakeholders and perspectives

Monitor and evaluate your results

Now, ask yourself: if your most essential employees bolted – and bolted today – would you be up the old creek – or do you have a successor who had the knowledge, training and skills to pay dividends and fill the void?

Workplace data’s all that and more, according to hr.nih/gov. It can abet your ability to visualize your workforce, such as, for instance, the volume of employees eligible to call it a day. Well, leveraging data, you can visualize representation of the workforce, which is a great way to gain support – not to mention – interest, in succession planning.

Here’s a suggestion: in the course or workforce discussion, strategic planning – and as you break bread over your mission -- provide your leadership with a summary of workforce data, complete with the snapshot. Doing so will reinforce how important workforce planning is.

recruiting

dividends

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.