Succession Planning for Aging Advisors in an Aging Country

It’s often remarked that demographics are destiny. Like most developed countries, the US has an aging population with about 10,000 Americans reaching retirement age every day. And over the next decade, more than 20% of the workforce will reach retirement as well.

The issue is even more stark for the financial advisor industry with the average advisor in the 50s. For advisors in this age group, it’s necessary to start thinking about succession planning for multiple reasons.

For one, a successful exit requires the same type of planning and intention that an advisor helps clients with in order to reach their financial goals. Second, proper succession planning can ensure that you will maximize the value of your practice when you are ready to retire. Finally, it’s an important signal to prospective and current clients that you are committed to their success even if you may no longer be an active part of it.

The first step is a continuity plan which details what happens to the practice in the event of a death or disability. The second step is to investigate various options. Recently, a popular option for smaller firms is to sell but then continue to work as an employee for a couple of years to ensure a smooth transition.

Regardless of what you choose, it’s important to keep your clients updated about succession and continuity plans. Ideally, you can meet with your clients and their new advisor multiple times before the final transition.

Finsum: The financial advisor industry is approaching a demographic cliff. For a variety of reasons, it’s important for advisors to start succession planning.

