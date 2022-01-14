Successfully Engage Family in Succession Planning Conversations

In trying times it’s more important than ever to actively engage in life. Still, there is a danger continuing to defer family succession planning conversations.

There are genuine reasons why such sensitive conversations do not take place. Maybe the estate is multifaceted. Or maybe there is the complexity of having a blended family, children with different needs, or family members with known dependency issues. Or something as straightforward as not wanting to think about or address the notion that patriarchs and matriarchs do eventually die.

But rather than leave behind a messy situation – which is by far worse than having a succession conversation – it is essential to have these family discussions while everyone is capable and living.

A case-study family

Over the next few months, I’ll be focusing on challenges faced by those wishing to protect their estate, hopefully helping refocus on building a succession plan that reflects different generational needs (without damaging wealth preservation). Using a case-study family (names changed for privacy), I will seek to address various issues facing families when building a succession plan.

To this end, meet the Jones family: Tom and Kathy are the parents. Elizabeth (oldest), Eric (middle) and Christina (youngest) are their children and primary beneficiaries. To understand the importance of communication, I’ll give you some insight into their natural behavior:

Tom and Elizabeth will seek to set the vision and dominate decision-making.

Kathy is more of a follower but bringing her into the conversation at all levels is essential so that there are no problems later (from her thoughts not being aired during this process).

Elizabeth and Kathy are both outgoing and will be more expressive, with the risk of competing to get their views across.

Tom and Kathy are more reserved and will listen but tend to get overwhelmed if there is conversational drama.

The family is relatively expeditious and will want to move the conversation along and quickly get to decisions.

Kathy is the most planning-oriented and needs much structure in the meeting and the final plan. This could be seen as being rigid and inflexible, as other family members are more instinctive and free-flowing.

The family does not easily trust one another, but they arrive at trust by asking questions and (feeling that they are) being appropriately considered.

The family has achieved its current status by being goal-driven. So, wealth creation will still be necessary to them. Christina and Eric will be more moderate in that area. The drive of Elizabeth could be overwhelming, particularly if she wants to take risks with the business and therefore bet the family’s future (she is a risk-taker)

The family has an overall motivation to take the risk, as noted, Elizabeth’s bold decision-making tendencies will need to be managed so as not to damage other family members, particularly her siblings.

A noteworthy key difference is seen in Christina and Elizabeth: Christina can see pathways forward for the business as it navigates new environments. In contrast, with a more left-brain approach, Elizabeth will continue to aggressively operate the business from what she knows and has experienced.

Using this family case study as we go forward will enable you to see the importance of getting communication right by knowing the family members. If they can learn to work together, it will be a powerful team.

Acknowledge differences, styles

The key to holding productive family succession conversations is that everyone is different; they each need to be heard. Their plans for the future may not align with one another’s, but talking about individual plans informs the whole succession planning process.

Bringing together the family with an agreed independent facilitator who is experienced in family succession is a strong starting point. The facilitator can – without bias – ensure all perspectives are heard, focusing on what is said and not said. And, setting a final goal of the preparation of a succession plan is crucial to guided and well-supported conversations about family legacy.

If such an open-communication approach wasn’t used in building any current estate plan (if one already exists), it is likely outdated and not reflective of current circumstances.

Structure, signs & financial personality

Before delving into business issues, look at the family before the business itself and its ownership structure:

Assessment and optimization of the family Defining the family profile and dynamics Review of risk level for achieving a positive outcome

Uncovering the financial personality of each family member enables “understanding, acceptance and respect” to be achieved in the family, which are critical factors to trust building. This sets the foundation for more assertive communication and a significant commitment to the common goals of the family.

With this approach, a higher level of trust will be developed in the family as everyone will feel more connected and have clarity around one another’s perspectives:

Capture questions raised.

Acknowledge complexity if there is a family business, family homes, real estate holdings, shared portfolios and a range of other assets to be divided.

Give careful (facilitator) attention to the behaviors and concerns of the beneficiaries.

Telltale signs will likely be noticeable:

One or more family members dominate and subdue others (the Mogul).

Those who engage in group-think and/or who are more instinctive (the VIP)

Others who are naturally conformists and potentially risk-averse (the Steward).

Those who are anchored need more information and time to reflect (the Accumulator).

Shift the focus

While family members all generally come from the same home with many of the same family values and have had similar opportunities (but not always), they each have different financial behaviors. Having unresolved differences can divide the family and potentially destroy the development of a Family Continuity Plan. That is, unmanaged emotions and people not feeling understood or heard or appreciated can lead to wealth-destruction, including litigation.

The family get-together should be relaxed, conversational and fair. An unbiased facilitator knows how to manage the process so that all differences are recognized, and landmines side-stepped or defused.

Each member should have an opportunity to share hopes for the future. Often these plans and dreams are private to the individual, but when shared, they can enable parents to meet the needs as they build a succession plan.

To build trust and genuinely open a healthy conversation, it is essential to change the discussion from being about money and assets to the legacy of values you hope to leave behind. Many families have succeeded by making philanthropy the centerpiece of the conversation.

An iterative process

Remember, this is family conversation Number One. It is intended to be a facilitated discussion which brings the family members into the succession-planning process in a very friendly way. To hopefully include their plans for the future and to allay fears. Most importantly, the process will facilitate a deep look at the emotions and behaviors that are inevitably part of money conversations.

Conversation Number Two should include a collaborative professional team, agreed by the family to work with the group to achieve its succession plan. Many families are adopting this bespoke approach to family succession planning. No one wants to see hard-earned estates destroyed by family infighting. This mature approach invests – literally and figuratively – in generational planning.

Your family succession plan won’t come together overnight but approaching it in a structured and calm way ensures a productive, relatively efficient process resulting in a solid and lasting plan and legacy.

As we move through the process of looking at, well, the succession planning process, I’m happy to field questions and concerns about involving family. After all, in myriad ways family is the crux of the process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.