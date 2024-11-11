News & Insights

Success Dragon Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1182) has released an update.

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of issuing an interim dividend. Investors will be keenly watching for the financial outcomes and dividend decision.

