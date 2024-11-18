News & Insights

Success Dragon Projects Loss Amid Gold Sector Challenges

November 18, 2024

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1182) has released an update.

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. has issued a profit warning, projecting a net loss of approximately HK$3.4 million for the six months ending September 2024, a stark contrast to the HK$1.6 million profit in the previous year. The downturn is primarily due to a significant revenue drop in their gold processing business, attributed to disruptions in mining activities from infrastructure developments in Henan. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the company finalizes its financial results.

