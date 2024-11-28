News & Insights

Success Dragon Announces Interim Financial Results for 2024

November 28, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. (HK:1182) has released an update.

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, showcasing the company’s financial performance. The interim report is available for shareholders and can be accessed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the company’s website. This transparency in financial reporting may influence investor decisions regarding the company’s stock.

