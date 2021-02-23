Succeeding in 2021: Making Workplaces Safer by Making Them Smarter

By Nadir Ali

There has been a lot of talk over the last year about how organizations can use contact tracing to reopen their workplaces safely, and for very good reason. In a world where the economy has been ravaged by the global pandemic, contact tracing solutions have shown themselves to be integral to helping prevent the spread of disease. However, it is important to bear in mind that contact tracing is just one piece of the bigger picture. The average person spends 90,000 hours – roughly a third of their lifetime – at work, and that means that our workplaces must be reevaluated in order to make this space as safe as is reasonably possible.

To make our offices and job sites safer, buildings need to be "smarter," and smarter workplaces deliver the added benefits of being more productive and efficient. It is through workplace transformation – particularly by enabling location-aware technologies including indoor maps, on-device positioning, and asset tags – that businesses will be able to keep people safe whilst simultaneously improving organizational operations in the long term. To achieve these separate yet complementary goals in 2021, organizations need to take a long, hard look at their workplaces and identify areas that can be improved by embracing digital transformation.

Indoor intelligence technology brings with it the power of mapping, locationing and actionable information which can have a huge impact, not only when it comes to return-to-work processes but also in making workplaces more efficient and engaging. As organizations consider different options for working styles, including remote-first and hybridized approaches, it is becoming increasingly important to have the indoor technology foundation to support a dynamic workforce.

For example, as businesses look for alternatives to permanently-assigned offices and desks, office hoteling and hot-desking technology can be used to distribute employees throughout work areas in compliance with physical distancing protocols. By using a location-aware employee mobile app, organizations can implement numerous additional use cases that will improve operations. From booking meeting rooms and allocating workspaces and other office resources, smart employee apps are a gamechanger for both employee experience and space management.

Using indoor intelligence and location insights, organizations can visualize congregation points and the flow of people throughout their workplaces. This data can be used by operations and workplace design teams to rearrange office layouts, using analytical insight instead of anecdotal conjecture, to support physical distancing initiatives. There has never been a more important time for workplace operations teams to have access to empirical data to help them make data-driven decisions about how the workplace should function.

Additionally, location technologies integrated with facility management apps and integrated workplace management solutions (IWMS) can both deliver workplace transformation and address COVID-like threats by enabling management to:

Identify building zones that have sensors reporting poor air quality.

Pinpoint and navigate to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units that have sensors reporting a need for filter cleaning or replacement.

Dispatch cleaning teams and navigate to areas or assets identified as needing sanitation efforts.

Assign work orders to reconfigure cubicles to allow for more social distancing.

Automatically reconfigure airflow with a tap on the map.

Organizations were already undertaking many of these digital transformation measures for their workplaces last year, and COVID-19 acted as a catalyst to rapidly transition those changes from ideation to deployment. It is not a surprise then that according to The State of Indoor Intelligence 2021 report, 48% of organizations indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated their timelines for indoor intelligence technology initiatives.

By examining the bigger picture, organizations can drive greater ROI from the location technologies that support the safety measures that they’re already deploying, such as digital contact tracing. For those organizations aiming to move beyond survival mode in 2021, the time for workplace transformation is now.

Nadir Ali is CEO of Inpixon (inpixon.com, Nasdaq:INPX). Inpixon provides a suite of of indoor positioning, mapping, security and analytics solutions as part of its Indoor Intelligence™ platform for workplace transformation.

