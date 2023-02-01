Sucafina acquires U.S. green coffee importer

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Swiss-based coffee trader Sucafina has acquired U.S. green coffee importer Sustainable Harvest, it said on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sustainable Harvest, founded in 1997 and based in Portland, Oregon, works with more than 200,000 smallholder farmers and became the first coffee importer to be certified by B-Corp for social and environmental performance in 2008.

Sucafina is one of the world's largest coffee trading houses.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

