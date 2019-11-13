Subway hires Burger King's Chidsey as CEO

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Subway Restaurants on Thursday named former head of Burger King John Chidsey to the top job, replacing the interim Chief Executive Officer Trevor Haynes.

Chidsey would join the company on Nov. 18, Subway said.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

