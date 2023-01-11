US Markets

Subway explores sale that could value it at over $10 bln- WSJ

January 11, 2023 — 06:49 pm EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sandwich chain Subway has retained advisers to explore a sale of the closely held company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The process, which is in the early stages, is expected to attract potential corporate buyers and private-equity firms, the report said.

