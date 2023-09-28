Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.14, changing hands as high as $16.45 per share. Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.42 per share, with $16.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.07.

