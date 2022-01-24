Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) closed at $14.95, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.06% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $403.95 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of +6.7% and +15.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.28.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.