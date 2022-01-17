Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) closed at $15.32, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.24% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $403.95 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.7% and +15.63%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.4 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.8.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

