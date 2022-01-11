Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) closed the most recent trading day at $15.37, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.74% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $403.95 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.7% and +15.63%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

