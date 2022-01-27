Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) closed at $15.18, marking a +0.33% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.06% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.99% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $403.95 million, up 32.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of +6.7% and +15.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.47, which means Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.