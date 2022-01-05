Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) closed at $15.40, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.35% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 13.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $403.95 million, up 32.36% from the prior-year quarter.

SPH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.7% and +15.63%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.6.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

