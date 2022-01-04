Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) closed at $15.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $403.95 million, up 32.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.7% and +15.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.24, which means Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

