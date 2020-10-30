Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $17.03, the dividend yield is 7.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPH was $17.03, representing a -30.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.45 and a 97.11% increase over the 52 week low of $8.64.

SPH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). SPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports SPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.73%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

