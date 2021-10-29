Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.325 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.05, the dividend yield is 8.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPH was $16.05, representing a -9.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.74 and a 14.15% increase over the 52 week low of $14.06.

SPH is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) and Carvana Co. (CVNA). SPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 62.89%, compared to an industry average of -5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sph Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

