Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.38, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPH was $15.38, representing a -15.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.18 and a 27.33% increase over the 52 week low of $12.08.

SPH is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Carvana Co. (CVNA) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). SPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports SPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.87%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (IDLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDLB with an increase of 23.57% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPH at 0.19%.

