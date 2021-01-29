Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPH was $15.06, representing a -34.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.87 and a 74.31% increase over the 52 week low of $8.64.

SPH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY). SPH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.96. Zacks Investment Research reports SPH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.65%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

