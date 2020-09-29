Subsidiary of German state bank KfW probed over Wirecard

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors are investigating a subsidiary of the KfW state lender for a 100 million euro ($117.34 million) credit line to the collapsed German payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE.

In a statement on Tuesday, the public prosecutors in Germany's financial capital said a Frankfurt-based lender had granted Wirecard the credit in 2018 and extended it in 2019 without requiring collateral to protect against losses.

The prosecutors didn't name the bank, but KfW separately said that its subsidiary IPEX-Bank was the subject of the investigation.

"We confirm that the police and the public prosecutor's office have conducted investigations at the premises of KfW IPEX-Bank in connection with our financing of Wirecard," a spokesman said.

