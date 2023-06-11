News & Insights

World Markets

Subsidiary of Algeria's Sonatrach signs deal with British-Chinese consortium for petrochemical complex

Credit: REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

June 11, 2023 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher for Reuters ->

June 11 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Algeria's state oil and gas producer Sonatrach has signed a deal with a British-Chinese consortium to establish a petrochemical complex in the Algerian city of Oran, the North African country's state news agency said on Sunday.

The planned complex should produce 550,000 tons of polypropylene per year, the state news agency said. It is scheduled to be completed in 42 months.

The deal was signed by Sonatrach's STEP Polymers, British Petrofac and China's HQC.

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Hatem Maher)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.