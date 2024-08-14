Subsea7 (SUBCY) Lands EPCI Contract for Murlach Development

Subsea7 SUBCY has secured an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the Murlach development located in the UK North Sea. The contract was awarded by the energy major, BP. The Murlach development is situated 240 kilometers to the east of Aberdeen in the North Sea.

The contract includes the design and installation of subsea pipelines and production systems. Subsea7 has been tasked with the installation of a rigid flowline (spanning 8 kilometers) and two flexible jumpers. The new flowline will be connected to the Eastern Trough Area Project facility.

The project involves the deployment of OneSubsea’s standard vertical monobore tree systems. The technology is expected to increase the efficiency of the process via vessel deployment, which will reduce the usage of drill rigs. The contract also includes two vertical monobore trees alongside a 2-slot manifold and related topside controls. The contract marks the first use of this technology in the region.

Subsea7 has mentioned that pipeline fabrication for the project will be carried out at the Vigra spoolbase in Norway. The offshore work for the contract is scheduled to take place in 2025.

The Murlach development contract is SUBCY’s third fully integrated EPCI agreement with BP. It also highlights Subsea7’s continued partnership with BP in the North Sea region.

