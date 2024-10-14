Subsea7 Secures a New Subsea Contract in the US Gulf of Mexico

Subsea7 SUBCY has secured a contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the development of a subsea tieback platform. The company mentioned that the contract award was “sizeable”, which means its value lies in the range of $50-$150 million. The exact financial details of the deal have not been revealed.

The contract covers transportation and installation of the flow line, umbilical and other subsea components associated with the tieback. The project management and engineering tasks are expected to begin in SUBCY’s Houston office immediately. The offshore work for the project is scheduled to commence in 2025.

SUBCY stated that its engagement and close relationship with its clients enable it to deliver its projects with clarity and a profound understanding of the client’s needs. The company plans to work toward providing innovative and cost-effective energy solutions.

SUBCY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SUBCY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

