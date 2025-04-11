Subsea7 Awards Multi-Year Extension for Seven Viking Subsea Vessel

Subsea7 S.A. SUBCY and Eidesvik Offshore’s joint venture (JV) company, Eidesvik Seven Chartering, has secured a contract extension with Subsea7 for the Seven Viking subsea vessel. The extension is expected to prolong the vessel’s stay with Subsea7 through 2026 and 2027.

Per the terms of the agreement, SUBCY has awarded a firm option for 2026 and 2027 to the Seven Viking subsea vessel. Moreover, the agreement includes an option to extend the contract by another year. Per Eidesvik, the vessel has been chartered for 2027 and 2028 at current market rates. Eidesvik mentioned that this contract for Seven Viking further strengthens its long-term collaboration with Subsea7.

The Seven Viking subsea vessel boasts Ulstein’s SX148 design and has a length of 106.5 meters. It is an inspection, repair, and maintenance vessel that can undertake light construction and scale treatment tasks. It also provides diving support services and can accommodate 90 people.

