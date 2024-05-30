Subsea 7 Wins Major Contract for Búzios 9 Field

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Subsea 7 has secured a super-major contract over $1.25 billion with Petrobras for the Búzios 9 field development in Brazil, encompassing a range of services from engineering to installation, set for completion in 2026-2027. This solidifies Subsea 7’s strong relationship with Petrobras and reinforces their presence in the Brazilian market.

