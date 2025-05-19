Is Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Subsea 7 (SUBCY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SUBCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.26. Over the past 52 weeks, SUBCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.75 and as low as 10.18, with a median of 12.90.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is SUBCY's P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.74. SUBCY's P/B has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.15, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that SUBCY has a P/CF ratio of 6.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. SUBCY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 6.24. Over the past 52 weeks, SUBCY's P/CF has been as high as 9.16 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 6.72.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Subsea 7's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SUBCY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

