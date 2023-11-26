Subsea 7 S.A. - ADR (SUBCY) Price Target Increased by 6.68% to 16.39

The average one-year price target for Subsea 7 S.A. - ADR (OTC:SUBCY) has been revised to 16.39 / share. This is an increase of 6.68% from the prior estimate of 15.37 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.08 to a high of 20.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from the latest reported closing price of 13.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subsea 7 S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUBCY is 0.33%, an increase of 216.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 315.84% to 700K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HSMAX - HARTFORD SMALL CAP VALUE FUND holds 172K shares.

MAINSTAY VP FUNDS TRUST - MainStay VP MacKay Small Cap Core Portfolio Initial Class holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 49.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUBCY by 140.01% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 160K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FADAX - Fidelity Advisor Dividend Growth Fund holds 159K shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors holds 23K shares.

