Subsea 7 S.A. - ADR (SUBCY) Price Target Increased by 10.44% to 16.11

The average one-year price target for Subsea 7 S.A. - ADR (OTC:SUBCY) has been revised to 16.11 / share. This is an increase of 10.44% from the prior estimate of 14.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.95 to a high of 21.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.08% from the latest reported closing price of 13.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subsea 7 S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUBCY is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.86% to 210K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Small Cap Value Portfolio Class IB holds 160K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 24K shares.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 49.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUBCY by 272.12% over the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 6K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 0K shares.

