Subsea 7 Expands Share Repurchase Program in Oslo

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Subsea 7 has repurchased 118,500 of its own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange during the week of November 4, 2024, at an average price of NOK 168.88 per share. This move is part of their ongoing share repurchase program, which will continue until April 2025. The company now holds 6,140,836 of its own shares, representing 2.03% of its issued share capital.

For further insights into GB:0OGK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.