Subsea 7 Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

Subsea 7 S.A. has repurchased 124,500 of its own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which is set to run until April 2025. The transactions, conducted between November 25 and November 29, 2024, were made at an average price of NOK 176.6471 per share. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

