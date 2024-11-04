News & Insights

Subsea 7 Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Subsea 7 (GB:0OGK) has released an update.

Subsea 7 recently repurchased 323,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, bringing its total holdings to over 6 million shares. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and managing its capital efficiently. Subsea 7 remains a key player in the offshore energy sector, with its shares actively traded on the Oslo Børs.

