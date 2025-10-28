Subsea 7 (ACGYF) Price Target Increased by 32.34% to 24.90

The average one-year price target for Subsea 7 (OTCPK:ACGYF) has been revised to $24.90 / share. This is an increase of 32.34% from the prior estimate of $18.81 dated May 31, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.87 to a high of $35.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.32% from the latest reported closing price of $18.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subsea 7. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACGYF is 0.30%, an increase of 12.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 22,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,289K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGYF by 18.82% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,643K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGYF by 17.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,030K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGYF by 2.37% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,651K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,471K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACGYF by 22.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

