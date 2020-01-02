Subsea 7: John Evans Succeeds Jean Cahuzac As CEO, Effective Jan. 1

(RTTNews) - Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY), a subsea engineering, construction and services company, announced that John Evans is now in place as Chief Executive Officer, effective from January 1.

Evans succeeds Jean Cahuzac who retired at the end of 2019. Cahuzac remains on the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director.

Evans previously was Chief Operating Office for Subsea 7 from 2005 to 2019. He holds over 30 years' experience in the global offshore energy services industry.

Further, the company appointed three Executive Vice Presidents. Olivier Blaringhem is appointed as Executive Vice President - SURF and Conventional, Steph McNeill as Executive Vice President - Renewables, and Phil Simons in Projects and Operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.