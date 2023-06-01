Subscription Revenues Bolster New York Times' (NYT) Growth

The New York Times Company NYT has been successfully navigating the tough operating environment and continues to register subscriber growth. It has been diversifying the business, adding revenue streams, realigning the cost structure and streamlining operations to increase efficiency. The company is promoting a more strategic bundled subscription offering to boost revenues.



This New York-based company has been keeping pace with changing times by utilizing technological advancements to reach the target audience more effectively. Its acquisitions of the product review website, Wirecutter, and the digital subscription-based sports media business, The Athletic, have helped expand the addressable market.



The New York Times Company’s business model, with a greater emphasis on subscription revenues, bodes well for 2023.

Subscription Revenues – the Driving Factor

The New York Times Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with roughly 9.73 million paid subscribers across its print and digital products. Of the 9.73 million subscribers, approximately 9.02 million were paid digital-only subscribers. There was a net increase of 190,000 and 790,000 digital-only subscribers compared with the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.



In the quarter under discussion, subscription revenues grew 6.9% year over year to $397.5 million. The upside can be attributed to an increase in the number of subscribers to the company’s digital-only products, the benefits of subscriptions graduating to higher prices from introductory promotional pricing and higher revenues from The Athletic stand-alone subscriptions. Subscription revenues from digital-only products jumped 14.1% to $258.8 million.



Management envisions second-quarter 2023 subscription revenues to increase about 6-8%, with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise approximately 12-15%.

Bottom Line

With rapid digitization in the core areas of advertising and the growing inclination of readers toward the Internet, newspaper companies have been diverting resources toward online publications. The New York Times Company has been making consistent efforts to rapidly adjust to the changing face of the multiplatform media universe. The company has been enhancing its reach through strategic buyouts and investments in games, sports and lifestyle. It is aiming for 15 million subscribers by 2027.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 9.2% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 9.3%.

3 Stocks Worth Looking

Some better-ranked stocks are Meta Platforms META, Rogers Communications RCI and Endeavor Group Holdings EDR.



Meta Platforms, the world’s largest social media platform, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). META has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.5%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 9% and 22.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period. META has an expected EPS growth rate of 21.9% for three to five years.



Rogers Communications, which operates as a communications and media company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 10.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rogers Communications’ current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 22.4% and 27.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. RCI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.4%, on average.



Endeavor Group, which operates as an entertainment, sports and content company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 25.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Endeavor Group’s current financial-year revenues and EPS suggests growth of 9.3% and 97.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure.

