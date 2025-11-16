Subros (BSE:517168) Price Target Increased by 14.15% to 1,051.46

The average one-year price target for Subros (BSE:517168) has been revised to ₹ 1,051.46 / share. This is an increase of 14.15% from the prior estimate of ₹ 921.09 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 965.88 to a high of ₹ 1,160.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.76% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 594.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Subros. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 517168 is 0.01%, an increase of 27.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 355K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 161K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 517168 by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 76K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 30K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.