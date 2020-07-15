Subprime lender NSF says talks with lenders, investors positive

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance said on Wednesday talks with its creditors remain positive, and meetings with investors on a potential equity raise have been encouraging.

July 15 (Reuters) - Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance NSF.L said on Wednesday talks with its creditors remain positive, and meetings with investors on a potential equity raise have been encouraging.

The company, which last month highlighted risks to its ability to continue as a going concern amid the coronavirus outbreak, said it expects the overall loan book to stabilise during the fourth quarter of 2020.

($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More