Subprime lender NSF says talks with lenders, investors positive

July 15 (Reuters) - Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance NSF.L said on Wednesday talks with its creditors remain positive, and meetings with investors on a potential equity raise have been encouraging.

The company, which last month highlighted risks to its ability to continue as a going concern amid the coronavirus outbreak, said it expects the overall loan book to stabilise during the fourth quarter of 2020.

($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

